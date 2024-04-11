Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $135.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.10.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

