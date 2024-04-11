Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

