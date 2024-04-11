Polymath Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,554.21 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $79.82 million and $65,554.21 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00136976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09530696 USD and is down -7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $23,508.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.