Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Power REIT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter worth $165,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

