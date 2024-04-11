Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 109.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

