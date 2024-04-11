Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

