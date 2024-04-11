Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.
PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PCOR opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
