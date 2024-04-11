Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $156.58 and last traded at $156.06. Approximately 751,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,790,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.