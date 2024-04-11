Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,695. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

