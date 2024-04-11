Prom Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $15.15 or 0.00021609 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $276.44 million and $11.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013650 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,058.82 or 0.99945188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.75819647 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,088,723.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

