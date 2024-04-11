ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 6,820,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,519,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

