ProSomnus (OSA) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProSomnus to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSomnus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.36 ProSomnus Competitors $1.04 billion -$587,329.19 -9.02

ProSomnus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProSomnus Competitors 1530 4112 8159 212 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for ProSomnus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

ProSomnus presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 312.69%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.58%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -754.20% -149.65% -29.65%

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSomnus beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

