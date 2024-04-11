Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of PSTG opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.59, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

