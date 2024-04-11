Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,365.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,829.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

