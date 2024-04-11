Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

