Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Increased by Analyst

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

