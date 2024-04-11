Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Embraer in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of ERJ opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

