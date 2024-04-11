Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Cut by Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

