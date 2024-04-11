QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QHSLab Trading Up 20.9 %

USAQ opened at $0.10 on Thursday. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

