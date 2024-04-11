Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $37.34 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00013585 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,792.63 or 1.00051442 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00125785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

