RA International Group (LON:RAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 492550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.80 million, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.65.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

