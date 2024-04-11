Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

RDN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

