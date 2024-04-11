Randolph Co Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.22 and a 200 day moving average of $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

