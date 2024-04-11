RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RICK

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.