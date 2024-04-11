Regency Centers Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Regency Centers stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.
About Regency Centers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NVIDIA Enters Correction: Worry or Opportunity?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Taylor Morrison: A Home Building Stock You Can Buy at a Discount
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.