Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 2.6%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $909.80 and last traded at $911.41. 52,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 481,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $936.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

