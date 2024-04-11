REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 552.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,878 shares of company stock worth $1,627,620. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

