Reviewing Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NLS Pharmaceutics and Flora Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flora Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flora Growth has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Given Flora Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than NLS Pharmaceutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flora Growth has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Flora Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Flora Growth -75.33% -60.26% -30.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Flora Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$16.50 million N/A N/A Flora Growth $76.07 million 0.27 -$57.04 million ($10.02) -0.23

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flora Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Flora Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Flora Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flora Growth beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

(Get Free Report)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Flora Growth

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products. It also offers food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cannabis accessories and technology, personal care, and wellness; cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for the vape and dry herbs. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical goods and medical cannabis products to treat a variety of health indications, including drugs related to cancer therapies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, multiple sclerosis, and anti-depressants. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Phatebo brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

