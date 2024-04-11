RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.