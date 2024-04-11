RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 31,175 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.