RFG Advisory LLC Sells 18,932 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

