RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

