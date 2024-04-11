Richard Scott Struthers Sells 40,951 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at $11,694,346.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRNX opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.