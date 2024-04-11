Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of RIOFF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.31. 289,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.35.

Get Rio2 alerts:

About Rio2

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.