RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RMI opened at $15.66 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

