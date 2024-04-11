Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.