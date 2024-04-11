Robert W. Baird Raises RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.76.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

