Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.83. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 898,080 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.46.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

