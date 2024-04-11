Roth Mkm Boosts New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Price Target to $9.00

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Found Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

New Found Gold stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. New Found Gold has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.22.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that New Found Gold will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Found Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

