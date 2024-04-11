Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 253.0% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 253.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

