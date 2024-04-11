RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $199.28 million and $1.69 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70,457.33 or 0.99346452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,920.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.08 or 0.00864452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00136587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00188769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00130516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,828 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,828.41340269 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 70,414.21567725 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,705,514.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

