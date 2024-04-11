Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $145.86

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.86, but opened at $142.59. Ryanair shares last traded at $143.87, with a volume of 38,085 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.