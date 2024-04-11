Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $581.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day moving average is $467.97. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Saia by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Saia by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

