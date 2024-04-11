Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SALM opened at $0.41 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

