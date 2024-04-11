Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 1,597,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

