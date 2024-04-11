Sandy Spring Bank Buys 451 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $763.55. 133,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

