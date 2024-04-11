Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,925. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

