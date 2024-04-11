Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $515.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,136. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

