Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,042 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.71. 2,023,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

