Sandy Spring Bank Sells 586 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of STZ stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.33. The stock had a trading volume of 926,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,386. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
